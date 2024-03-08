Blackrock a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.5% Yield (BLK)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Blackrock Inc is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.52% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $22,357,790 worth of BLK shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Blackrock Inc is $20.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/06/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BLK, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: Funds Holding SCZ
CMCO Options Chain
DXPE Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.