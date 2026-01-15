Blackline Safety 2025 Q4 Net Loss Widens

Markets
(RTTNews) - Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.TO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025 for the period ended October 31, 2025.

The company recorded a net loss of $620 thousand or $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $68 thousand or $0 per share in the same quarter previous year.

The fourth-quarter loss was driven mainly by high operating expenses, including a one-time G&A charge and softer product revenue, which offset growth in recurring service revenue.

The company reported a revenue of $39.2 million, slightly higher than $35.6 million from the previous year's fourth quarter.

Blackline Safety reported an EBITDA of $1.39 million or $0.02 per share, falling from $2.4 million or $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year.

Blackline ended fiscal 2025 with $46.6 million in cash and short-term investments and said continued expansion of its connected safety platform and the upcoming launch of its next-generation G8 wearable device are expected to support future growth.

BLN.TO currently trades at $7.1, or 2.16% higher on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

