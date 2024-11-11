BlackLine price target raised to $60 from $55 at Truist

Truist analyst Terry Tillman raised the firm’s price target on BlackLine (BL) to $60 from $55 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported solid Q3 results that included upside to revenue, profits, and cash flows, with the quarter’s highlights that included go-to-market investment and improving execution, increasing partner influence and deal sourcing, and a record 30% free cash flow margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
