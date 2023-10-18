BlackLine (BL) Strengthens Portfolio With Microsoft Teams Integration

BlackLine BL recently announced that it has integrated Microsoft MSFT Teams. It also introduced new capabilities to its Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365) Connector. The enhancements will help customers and streamline finance and accounting processes.



BlackLine benefits from the Microsoft partnership, which helps it offer seamless compatibility with multiple Microsoft ERPs, including D365 and Great Plains, for joint customers.



The newly added Microsoft Teams collaboration and messaging services will now provide real-time notifications for time-sensitive actions.



Customers can access more data quickly and automate more of their workflows thanks to the new enhancements to BlackLine’s pre-configured Microsoft D365 Finance & Operations Connector for Financial Close & Consolidation solutions.

BlackLine Benefits from a Robust Portfolio

BlackLine benefits from a robust finance portfolio, enhancing efficiency for businesses of all sizes by providing innovative solutions and automation to streamline financial processes.



BlackLine has expanded its accounts receivable automation portfolio by acquiring Data Interconnect, providing enhanced e-Invoice Presentment and Payment (EIPP) capabilities for various invoicing formats and global compliance. These additions complement BlackLine's recent unified AR automation solutions, empowering efficient cash management and data-driven decision-making.



In September, BlackLine unveiled Intercompany Predictive Guidance, an AI-enabled solution designed to proactively identify and address potential intercompany transaction issues, streamlining financial close processes and enhancing data accuracy.



BlackLine also benefits from an expanding clientele through a reseller agreement with a blue-chip global consulting firm, fostering new customer acquisition and product portfolio growth via cross-selling and upselling to existing clients.



BlackLine's success extends to securing intercompany deals with SiP.4 and NOV, addressing the increasing demand for innovative solutions in managing complex intercompany processes.



In the second quarter, BlackLine added 43 net new customers, bringing their total customer count to 4,279. It also expanded its user base to 377,585, emphasizing the company's continued growth and influence in financial automation.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, BL expects revenues between $149 million and $151 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter is pegged at $149.76 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 11.53%.



For fiscal 2023, BL anticipates total revenues between $586 million and $591 million.

BlackLine currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The company’s shares have declined 16.1% against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 37.4%.



