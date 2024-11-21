News & Insights

BlackEarth Minerals Targets Graphite Market Expansion

November 21, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

BlackEarth Minerals NL (AU:EVG) has released an update.

BlackEarth Minerals NL, trading as Evion Group, is advancing its efforts in the graphite sector with plans to develop battery anode materials and expand its concentrate production. The company is strategically positioned to leverage its Maniry Project, which has shown promising results and resource potential. Investors are keenly watching the company’s progress in tapping the growing demand for graphite in the renewable energy market.

