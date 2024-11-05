News & Insights

BlackEarth Minerals Secures A$2m Graphite Sales Deal

November 05, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

BlackEarth Minerals NL (AU:EVG) has released an update.

BlackEarth Minerals NL, through its joint venture operations near Pune, India, has secured its first sales of A$2 million from producing expandable graphite, with 386 tonnes sold to European buyers at favorable terms. This move is part of a strategic expansion to cater to the growing demand for graphite in various industries, including EVs and energy storage, as the company looks to significantly increase production and revenue in the coming year. With strong market demand and a robust operating margin, the joint venture aims to double production capacity, driving further growth and shareholder value.

