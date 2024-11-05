BlackEarth Minerals Secures A$2m Graphite Sales Deal

BlackEarth Minerals NL (AU:EVG) has released an update.

BlackEarth Minerals NL, through its joint venture operations near Pune, India, has secured its first sales of A$2 million from producing expandable graphite, with 386 tonnes sold to European buyers at favorable terms. This move is part of a strategic expansion to cater to the growing demand for graphite in various industries, including EVs and energy storage, as the company looks to significantly increase production and revenue in the coming year. With strong market demand and a robust operating margin, the joint venture aims to double production capacity, driving further growth and shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:EVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.