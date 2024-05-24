Blackbird Critical Metals Launches Drilling Program

Gama Explorations, Inc. (TSE:BBRD) has released an update.

Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. has obtained the necessary exploration camp permit for its initial drilling program, significantly reducing logistics costs and potential weather delays. The company has engaged Groundtruth Drilling for the program, which will see at least 6 targets tested across 1,200 meters of drilling in the Tyee Project, including high-priority titanium and nickel occurrences. This development is part of Blackbird’s strategic efforts to explore the mineral-rich Havre St. Pierre anorthosite complex in Quebec.

