Blackberry's QNX Used by HaleyTek for its Cockpit Software Platform

BlackBerry Limited BB has collaborated with HaleyTek AB to launch HaleyTek's Generic Automotive Platform (GAP). This cutting-edge cockpit software solution delivers a streamlined and flexible Android Automotive development environment, speeding up the deployment of advanced, next-generation infotainment systems.



HaleyTek AB, a subsidiary of Volvo Cars, develops Android-based infotainment systems. It delivers advanced software solutions that improve the driving experience for Volvo Cars and other customers, including the Geely group.



To enhance GAP, BlackBerry QNX is integrating the QNX Hypervisor for Safety and the QNX Sound platform. The integration of these solutions will equip original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with Software Defined Audio (SDA) and VirtIO technologies, which are imperative for advancing next-generation automotive cockpits. OEMs can leverage SDA for superior acoustic and audio quality, cost savings and new subscription revenue through customizable features (post-sale of the vehicles) while extending all systems’ lifespan with over-the-air (OTA) Android and security updates.



HaleyTek highlighted that adopting open systems, such as VirtIO, facilitates genuine hardware-software separation, boosts cloud-first development advantages and streamlines custom integration efforts across OEMs. Thereby, these systems enhance the company’s ability to build a more innovative and efficient automotive ecosystem.

BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus

BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote

BB’s QNX Platform Continues to Gain Traction

BlackBerry QNX is a real-time operating system and software for embedded systems, including vehicles, ventilators, train controls, factory automation systems, medical robots and more. The rapid adoption of this QNX platform in both the Auto and General Embedded markets is driving its IoT business. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues from the IoT business totaled $53 million, which was up 18% year over year and surpassed the company’s guidance.



In the last reported quarter, BlackBerry secured several significant design wins for the QNX platform. One of the top five global automakers selected the QNX hypervisor, acoustics module and ADAS sensor framework for a worldwide deployment. A leading electric vehicle OEM also selected QNX for integration with its new SUVs and pickups.



Other notable deals include Digicare Biomedical, a U.S. medical equipment OEM, choosing QNX SDP 8.0 for its multi-parameter patient monitoring system. Geely, a leading China-based automaker, selected the QNX RTOS and Black Sesame chipset for its L2+ ADAS stack.



This momentum in QNX’s growth is expected to be propelled by greater penetration of the total number of global light vehicle production units in calendar year 2024 compared to 2023, as well as higher content per vehicle as these vehicles increasingly become smarter and more software-defined.

BB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 56.9% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 15.1%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH, ANSYS, Inc. ANSS and Adobe Inc. ADBE. MANH presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas ANSS & ADBE carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Manhattan Associates delivered an earnings surprise of 26.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, MANH pulled off an earnings surprise of 22.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANH has increased 9.2% in the past 60 days to $4.26.



ANSYS delivered an earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average, in three of the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ANSS pulled off an earnings surprise of 28.9%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.4%.



Adobe delivered an earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ADBE pulled off an earnings surprise of 2.1%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.