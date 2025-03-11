BlackBerry's QNX Division Launches GEDP to Accelerate Innovation

BlackBerry Limited’s BB QNX division has introduced the QNX General Embedded Development Platform (GEDP), a powerful new solution designed to streamline the development of high-performance, scalable and secure embedded systems. Targeting industries such as robotics, medical technology and industrial automation, the platform aims to simplify development while ensuring compliance with stringent safety and security standards.

The QNX GEDP integrates the QNX Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) with a suite of middleware and development tools, offering a modular and scalable software stack. With flexible licensing models, the platform accelerates time-to-market for embedded system developers, addressing key industry challenges like complexity, certification hurdles and fast-paced innovation demands.

The launch comes at a time of growing demand for intelligent, software-defined embedded devices fueled by advancements in autonomous systems, the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. Industries such as smart infrastructure and medical robotics require real-time, high-compute solutions while maintaining stringent safety and cybersecurity compliance.

A QNX-commissioned survey of 1,000 embedded developers worldwide revealed that 75% face pressure to meet deadlines at the cost of key safety requirements, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive development toolkit.

Management highlighted that the QNX GEDP provides a unified, modular platform that simplifies embedded system development, accelerates certification and reduces integration risks. With scalable licensing, lower upfront costs and continuous feature updates, it’s an ideal solution for organizations navigating evolving technology landscapes.

Strength in QNX Business Drives Growth

BlackBerry renamed its 'IoT' division to 'QNX' and relaunched the QNX brand to strengthen its presence in the automotive and embedded industries. The company’s QNX business is gaining from strong demand for its solutions across the advanced driver assistance systems market and digital cockpit domain. The rapid adoption of the QNX platform in both the Auto and General Embedded markets is a positive factor. Continued design win momentum is anticipated to further strengthen the QNX royalty backlog. On Feb. 11, 2025, BlackBerry’s QNX unit and Pi Square Technologies announced a multi-year plan to train thousands of software engineers in India to meet the increasing global demand for skilled embedded systems developers.

On Jan 6, 2025, BlackBerry announced strategic decisions focused on expanding its QNX division with innovation and advancements. QNX introduced a pioneer automotive software solution called QNX Cabin to streamline and enhance digital cockpit development. It also strengthened developer support to drive innovation in embedded software across industries. Also, QNX has teamed up with Microsoft to accelerate Software-Defined Vehicles development using Azure Cloud. QNX, Vector and TTTech Auto's collaborative effort to transform the vehicle software platform is another encouraging development.

Revenues from the QNX business totaled $62 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which was up 13% year over year and surpassed the company’s guidance of $56-$60 million. This uptick was attributed to strong revenues from royalties and development seat licenses. The increasing adoption of the next-generation version of the QNX operating system, SDP 8.0, in the Auto and General Embedded market is a positive factor. BB highlighted that more than 10 leading silicon vendors have already committed to supporting SDP 8.0. Fiscal 2025 revenues are now estimated to be in the band of $230-$235 million for the QNX business. Earlier, revenues from this segment were expected to be in the band of $225-$235 million.

BlackBerry’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 69.6% in the past six months against the Computer – Software industry’s decline of 8.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

