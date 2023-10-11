BlackBerry's (BB) UEM Solutions to Improve Endpoint Management

BlackBerry Limited BB announced significant advancements in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) — BlackBerry UEM at the edge and BlackBerry UEM for the Internet of Things (IoT). It will likely help to enhance productivity and security by bringing workloads closer to end-users.

BlackBerry UEM at the edge utilizes the BlackBerry Network Operations Center and integrates with AWS Local and Availability Zones, ensuring secure placement of compute and storage services where data is generated and used. It is compatible with both on-premises and cloud-based BlackBerry UEM solutions, added the company.

Additionally, BlackBerry UEM for IoT extends UEM to IoT devices by offering visibility and management of IoT endpoints through integration with AWS IoT Greengrass. By unifying endpoint management, organizations can easily oversee their IT and IoT endpoints from a single console.

BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus

BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote

On the same day, the company also announced that it has collaborated with a leading digital workflow company — ServiceNow — to automate device management for organizations. The collaboration aims to integrate BlackBerry UEM and ServiceNow's Flow Designer to minimize administrative burdens on IT teams and improve security.

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, programs, mobile apps and IoT.

In March, Blackberry and Adobe announced a collaboration to introduce BlackBerry UEM with Adobe Experience Manager Forms. The companies aim to develop a secure forms solution for mobile that guarantees efficient document processing, which meets security standards required by regulated industries.

Also, the company is mulling to float an initial public offering for its IoT business after separating IoT and Cybersecurity business units into two independent entities. Spinning off the IoT business into a separate entity will aid shareholders in assessing the performance and future potential of the business on a standalone basis. Moreover, it will also extend flexibility to each business to follow its growth strategy and capital allocation policy, noted management.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 14.1% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 48.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Asure Software ASUR, Synopsys SNPS and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Asure Software and Synopsys currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 5.9% in the past 60 days to 54 cents.

Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 676.4%. Shares of ASUR have surged 68.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ fiscal 2023 EPS has gained 2.5% in the past 60 days to $11.09. SNPS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 16.4%. Shares of SNPS have surged 73% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water’s 2023 EPS has increased 1% in the past 60 days to $7.78. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.5%.

Watts Water’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.5%. Shares of WTS have rallied 30% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.