BlackBerry Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for BlackBerry (BB):

Earnings: -$56 million in Q4 vs. -$495 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q4 vs. -$0.85 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BlackBerry reported adjusted earnings of $16 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $173 million in Q4 vs. $151 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.04) – (-$0.06) Next quarter revenue guidance: $130 - $138 Mln

