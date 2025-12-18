BlackBerry Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry (BB.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $13.70 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $12.30 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $141.80 million from $143.60 million last year.

BlackBerry earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.70 Mln. vs. $12.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $141.80 Mln vs. $143.60 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $138 Mln - $148 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $531 Mln - $541 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.