BlackBerry Expands SecuSUITE to Windows for Sovereign-Grade Security

BlackBerry Limited BB announced the expansion of BlackBerry SecuSUITE to include Windows laptops and workstations, extending its sovereign-grade secure communications platform trusted by governments and critical enterprises worldwide. This enhancement brings secure voice, messaging and file sharing to desktop and laptop environments, ensuring consistent, end-to-end protection across all devices.

As part of BlackBerry Secure Communications, SecuSUITE provides comprehensive protection for voice, messaging, file sharing and crisis coordination, offering organizations full sovereign control over deployment and data management.

The Windows expansion, BlackBerry SecuSUITE for Windows Desktop, will be generally available in November 2025.

What Does This Expansion Offer?

The expansion enables users to collaborate securely from whichever device best fits their workflow, whether working on the move, at a primary workstation, or from a laptop. They can review documents on larger screens, compose messages with a keyboard or coordinate verbally in the field, with all forms of communication integrated seamlessly to support continuous, protected workflows. SecuSUITE’s design keeps operations simple while ensuring that every interaction remains shielded from threats.

For organizations, the addition of Windows devices extends SecuSUITE’s independently certified architecture across more endpoints, maintaining secure communications as teams move between networks and devices. The solution safeguards against eavesdropping, identity spoofing and metadata exploitation, while offering flexible deployment options on-premises, private cloud or hosted, so that agencies and enterprises retain full sovereignty and control over their data.

BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus

BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote

Management stated that by expanding SecuSUITE to Windows devices, they are providing users with the same sovereign-grade protection they rely on during mobile operations, now extended to their primary workstations and laptops. This ensures critical communications remain secure and fluid, naturally fitting into everyday workflows without adding complexity.

BlackBerry’s Secure Communications business remains strong, with revenues reaching $59.9 million in second-quarter fiscal 2026, above guidance. The stronger-than-anticipated results were led by lower-than-expected customer churn in UEM, along with better performance from both ad hoc services and SecuSUITE.

After offloading Cylance, the company is placing greater emphasis on Secure Communications, supported by a stronger financial position. It continued its design win trajectory for AtHoc and UEM during the quarter. Annual recurring revenues rose by $4 million to $213 million, and the net retention rate was 93%. This solid performance was mainly driven by strong Secusmart sales, particularly a five-year agreement with a major government agency for hosted secure voice services.

The hosted service marks a new recurring revenue model for BlackBerry, which, alongside more software-only sales, can help make SecuSUITE’s revenue stream more stable and predictable. The global pipeline is growing, especially in defense, as governments seek more secure alternatives to consumer-grade platforms. Despite longer sales cycles, BlackBerry remains confident in closing more Secusmart deals this year.

For fiscal third-quarter 2026, the company anticipates revenues to be between $132 million and $140 million, with QNX revenues of $66-$70 million, Secure Communications revenues of $60-$64 million and Licensing revenues of approximately $6 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $13-$17 million for QNX, $12-$16 million for Secure Communications and about $5 million for Licensing. Non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range of $2-$4.

BB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BB currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 53.5% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s growth of 36.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Freshworks Inc. FRSH, Workday, Inc. WDAY and Meta Platforms, Inc. META. FRSH and WDAY sport a Zacks Rank of 1, while META carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Freshworks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 41.49%. In the last reported quarter, FRSH delivered an earnings surprise of 50%. Its shares have lost 0.6% in the past year.

Workday’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.35%. In the last reported quarter, WDAY delivered an earnings surprise of 5.74%. Its shares have gained 5.2% in the past six months.

Meta Platforms’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 20.47%. In the last reported quarter, META delivered an earnings surprise of 22.47%. Its shares have gained24.4% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.