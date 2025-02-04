BlackBerry Completes Sale of Cylance Endpoint to Arctic Wolf

BlackBerry Limited BB has sold its Cylance endpoint security assets to Arctic Wolf. On Dec. 15, 2024, BlackBerry and Arctic Wolf, a global leader in security operations helping customers manage cyber risks with its advanced cloud-native security platform, signed a definitive agreement.

BB’s shares are up 2% in the pre-market trading session on Feb. 4.

The deal, valued at roughly $160 million, includes cash considerations and Arctic Wolf’s common shares. Per the terms of the agreement, following purchase price adjustments, BB will receive almost $80 million in cash at settlement and another $40 million a year after settlement. Arctic Wolf will also issue around 5.5 million common shares to BB as part of the deal.

BlackBerry stated that it will continue as a customer, a reseller of the security portfolio for its large government clients and a shareholder in Arctic Wolf.

For Arctic, the acquisition will solidify its ambitions to expand its security operations platform and deliver better customer outcomes. Cylance, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven endpoint security pioneer, is renowned for its advanced prevention technology, which safeguards thousands of organizations worldwide. Arctic Wolf, which specializes in AI-powered security operations, aims to integrate Cylance's advanced endpoint protection capabilities into its Open XDR platform, addressing the challenges of endpoint security tools.

Arctic Wolf has launched Aurora Endpoint Security, a next-generation solution for advanced endpoint protection. By integrating Cylance into the Aurora Platform and leveraging one of the largest commercial security operations centers (SOCs), the solution enhances threat detection, reduces risks and eliminates false alerts for stronger cyber defenses.

Sale of Cylance to Aid BB Focus on Secure Comms

Although BlackBerry has divested its Cylance assets, the company remains committed to its Secure Communications business, which includes BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry SecuSUITE. These solutions will remain central to BlackBerry's operations as it strengthens its foothold in secure communications.

Due to the Cylance sale, BB had earlier announced that it is “standing down” all previously provided guidance related to cybersecurity and the overall guidance for the company. It offered outlook only for the new Secure Communications division. It will provide revised guidance for fiscal 2026 for both the Secure Communications division and total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. For the Secure Communications division, revenues are expected to be in the range of $267-$271 million for fiscal 2025.

BlackBerry’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BB currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have surged 87.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.7%.



