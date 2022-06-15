BlackBerry (BB) Upgrades QNX to Simplify Android integration

BlackBerry BB has launched an updated version of QNX Advanced Virtualization Frameworks (QAVF) to strengthen Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0).

AAOS now supports deployment as a guest virtual machine (VM) in systems that use the VIRTIO standard, thanks to its new product called Trout 1.0.

QAVF will help automotive software developers simplify development, accelerate time to market and cut costs when developing AAOS-based IVI systems.

QAVF boosts QNX Hypervisor products to provide complex sharing in a hypervised environment for systems like digital cockpits, domain controllers etc., that require a combination of safety and non-safety functions.

The QNX software allows automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to develop and run common software platforms across in-vehicle systems such as gateways, engine controllers, digital cockpits and emerging domain controllers. Blackberry QNX is a market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive in more than 195 million vehicles.

The QNX Hypervisor products, QAVF and Trout 1.0, when used together, provide a strong application development environment by using the features and benefits of the Android operating system. It also simplifies Android integration for customers while providing an ideal environment for developing “mixed-criticality” systems.

BlackBerry is also extending QAVF to integrate VIRTIO standards and add various features like USB management, specialized graphics and filesystem sharing for mission-critical environments.

The two companies have collaborated previously to introduce Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). The UEM solution, along with Google, will keep employees connected and secure so that they can work virtually from any device. This also enables users to work on their preferred technology without compromising enterprise security.

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. BlackBerry is gaining from the momentum of cybersecurity and IoT businesses, supported by a robust pipeline of design wins and pipeline growth for unified endpoint security products.

Shares of BlackBerry have lost 63.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 15.5%.

