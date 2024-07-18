BlackBerry (BB) Unveils CylanceMDR Pro to Boost Cybersecurity

BlackBerry Limited BB recently introduced a managed detection and response (MDR) service called CylanceMDR built on an Open XDR platform powered by AI. It is an expansive platform ecosystem supported by CylanceAI, which is renowned for being one of the longest-running and continuously enhancing predictive AI in the market.



CylanceMDR Pro, a comprehensive solution for organizations, is designed to boost cybersecurity defenses. Blackberry noted that this single-platform solution is easily implemented and consolidates threat detection data across endpoints, networks, cloud environments and more.



CylanceMDR Pro's XDR architecture can be easily integrated with existing security tools. This makes it a cost-effective option for businesses looking to enhance their cybersecurity without extensive infrastructure changes or the need to hire additional security staff.



CylanceMDR Pro collects data from all potential points of attack, such as endpoint, network, cloud, SaaS, identity and email, to effectively detect real attack signals amid extensive noise. With more than 300 integrations, this solution turns business data and applications into powerful security sensors, enabling the detection and prevention of threats that other solutions might overlook.



Amid increasing cybersecurity threats, it is imperative for businesses to constantly upgrade their network defenses. CylanceMDR Pro simplifies the integration of multiple cybersecurity offerings, thereby making it an effective tool in thwarting cyber-attacks. The solution will be available from Jul 31, 2024.



Established in 1984 as Research In Motion, BlackBerry has evolved into a leading name in cybersecurity. It is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario. The firm harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to provide cutting-edge solutions in cybersecurity, safety and data privacy. BlackBerry is a frontrunner in endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption and embedded systems.



BB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 48.4% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 20.9%.



