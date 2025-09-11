BlackBerry (BB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

BlackBerry (BB) closed at $3.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.38% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.72%.

Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company witnessed a gain of 0.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.39%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on September 25, 2025. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $125 million, indicating a 13.79% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.1 per share and a revenue of $525.5 million, indicating changes of +400% and -8.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, BlackBerry is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.8. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 30.31.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

