BlackBerry (BB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, BlackBerry (BB) was up +1.6% at $3.81. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 2.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on September 25, 2025. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $125 million, indicating a 13.79% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.1 per share and revenue of $525.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +400% and -8.4%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, BlackBerry possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, BlackBerry is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.28.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

