BlackBerry (BB), Carahsoft Partner for Cybersecurity Solutions

BlackBerry BB and Carahsoft Technology Corp. have partnered to offer BlackBerry's cybersecurity products through Carahsoft's National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract.

The collaboration allows state and local governments and educational institutions to access BlackBerry's robust cybersecurity solutions. NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program that facilitates agreements and solicitations for public procurement by using a lead-state approach.

BlackBerry's cybersecurity suite leverages advanced technologies like AI and machine learning to safeguard sensitive data and digital ecosystems. The partnership aims to provide innovative cybersecurity tools to tackle evolving threats and ensure a secure digital future.

BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus

BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote

Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, mobile apps and the Internet of Things.

The company has aligned its software and services business around two key market opportunities — Cybersecurity and IoT. In Cybersecurity, it continues to witness strong pipeline growth for its unified endpoint security products.

BB plans to separate the IoT and Cybersecurity businesses into standalone entities but will no longer pursue IPO of the IoT business. The separation is anticipated to unlock value for all shareholders. Moreover, it will also extend more flexibility to each business to follow its own growth strategy and capital allocation policy.

Recently, at CES 2024, the company also introduced the QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0, along with the latest QNX OS 8.0. This is the fifth-generation platform that ensures a secure and reliable system while accommodating both QNX and Linux developers through its POSIX API.

BlackBerry further added that QNX SDP 8.0 forms the basis for the forthcoming line of BlackBerry QNX portfolio products, such as QNX OS for Safety, QNX Hypervisor and QNX Hypervisor for Safety.

BB currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 30.5% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 51.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Woodward WWD and Perion Network PERI. Both Synopsys and Perion Network sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Woodward carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has improved 1.1% in the past 60 days to $13.56. SNPS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%.

Synopsys’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.1%. Shares of SNPS have risen 50.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has inched up 5.7% in the past 60 days to $5.27. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.5%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.2%. Shares of WWD have risen 51.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion Network’s fiscal 2024 EPS has improved 0.6% in the past 60 days to $3.34. PERI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 22%.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.9%. Shares of PERI have lost 39.1% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.