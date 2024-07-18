Blackberry (BB) Boosts Software Portfolio With QNX Containers

BlackBerry Limited BB division, QNX, recently strengthened its software portfolio by unveiling cutting-edge QNX Containers. The move represents a significant advancement in container technology for QNX-based devices.



QNX Containers facilitate the functioning and management of container technology on QNX-based devices. They offer a standards-based environment that harnesses the power of containerization while upholding the safety, security and reliability of the QNX microkernel model.



The state-of-the-art containers restrict features, including networking, filesystems, device access, memory access, communications and CPU, prioritizing secure and isolated embedded containers without compromising the top-notch performance and hard real-time capabilities of the QNX OS 8.



A notable aspect of QNX Containers is their ability to synchronize with the QNX Hypervisor environment. This allows the simultaneous use of both virtual machines and containers, empowering developers with flexibility in their choice of real-time operating systems and containerization strategies, per QNX.



QNX further highlighted its collaboration with multiple customers who have standardized its Hypervisor and OS, and these customers are eager to leverage QNX Containers.



Apart from adhering to the Open Container, QNX Containers support Kubernetes toolchains and Docker repositories. Also, the design of the container aligns with ISO 21434 security processes, impacting customer programs with functional safety certification.



QNX Containers are expected to be available in fourth-quarter 2024.



Waterloo, Canada-based BlackBerry is a global provider of intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The company uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide cutting-edge solutions for cybersecurity, safety and data privacy. BlackBerry has aligned its software and services business around two key market opportunities — Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT).



In the last reported quarter, BlackBerry’s revenues plunged 61.4% year over year to $144 million due to a slowdown in the Cybersecurity business, offset by healthy performance in the IoT business. Revenues from the Cybersecurity business totaled $85 million, which was down 8.6% year over year. However, it exceeded the company’s revenue guidance of $78-$82 million.



Revenues from the IoT business totaled $53 million, which was up 18% year over year and surpassed the company’s guidance of $48-$52 million.



BB expects fiscal second-quarter revenues to be in the band of $136-$144 million. For the Cybersecurity business, revenues are estimated to be in the range of $82-$86 million. For the IoT business, revenues are estimated to be between $50 million and $54 million for the current quarter.



The stock has lost 48.4% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 20.9%.



