BlackBerry (BB) & BiTECH Develop LCD Instrument for UNI-V

BlackBerry BB and BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) recently announced that they will deploy the jointly designed digital LCD cluster incorporating the QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS) in the new coupe named UNI-V, manufactured by Changan Automobile.

Previously, the two companies collaborated in 2021 to offer a digital LCD instrument cluster for a personalized driving experience. The product was being used to mass-produce a SUV dubbed UNI-K, manufactured by Changan Automobile.

BiTECH Automotive was established in 2012 and develops high-quality automotive electronic products currently being used by various companies like Audi, Volvo Group, Great Wall Motors, Changan, Geely etc.

The UNI-V has similar features to UNI-K, with its LCD digital instrument cluster and integrates Changan's various advanced intelligent technologies. The digital LCD instrument cluster offers an advanced smart driving assistance program and a smart cockpit with an Interactive Monitoring System, displaying a variety of information including tire pressure, door conditions, vehicle speed, augmented reality real-view navigation etc.

The instrument cluster can be customized with a rich and colorful display to provide consumers with an intelligent, safe and enjoyable driving experience.

The LCD digital instrument cluster uses the QNX Neutrino RTOS to combine BlackBerry’s security solutions that protect users from system failures, viruses and cybersecurity breaches. Blackberry QNX is a market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive in more than 195 million vehicles.

The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides the technology to power next-generation products while supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture.

In particular, the QNX software allows automotive OEMs to develop and run common software platforms across in-vehicle systems such as gateways, TCUs, engine controllers, digital cockpits and emerging domain controllers.

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. BlackBerry is gaining from the momentum of cybersecurity and IoT businesses, supported by a robust pipeline of design wins and pipeline growth for unified endpoint security products.

Shares of BlackBerry have lost 60.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 12.2%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BlackBerry currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Vishay Intertechnology VSH and Avnet AVT. InterDigital and Avnet currently sport a Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Vishay Intertechnology holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, increasing 5.13% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 15%.



InterDigital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 141.13%. Shares of IDCC have declined 20.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.68 per share, rising 10.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 22.7%.



Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.96%. Shares of VSH have declined 16.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avnet’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.83 per share, rising 20.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 37.2%.

Avnet’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 21.22%. Shares of Avnet have grown 9% in the past year.

