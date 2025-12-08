BlackBerry (BB) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $4.41, marking a +2.08% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company witnessed a loss of 5.26% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.71%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 18, 2025. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.14 per share and a revenue of $529 million, indicating changes of +600% and -12.56%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BlackBerry currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.78, which means BlackBerry is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.