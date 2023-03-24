BlackBerry (BB) Announces Strategic Collaboration With Adobe

BlackBerry Limited BB and Adobe ADBE have announced a collaboration to introduce BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) with Adobe Experience Manager Forms. The companies aim to develop a secure forms solution for mobile that guarantees efficient document processing, which meets security standards required by regulated industries.

The partnership aims to address the challenges faced by its users in completing and authorizing documents without using desktops, which limited their mobility and productivity. The new solution allows its users to securely and electronically sign documents on their employer-issued or BYO mobile devices without a VPN.

The BlackBerry UEM manages public key infrastructure certificates to ensure a secure connection to Adobe Experience Manager. This collaboration enables government, financial services, healthcare and legal organizations to modernize and develop operations while maintaining high security.

Adobe Experience Manager Forms is a comprehensive digital forms and documents solution that allows business organizations to modernize their data capture and document workflows into a flexible digital experience. It enables users to create responsive forms and e-signatures and integrate them into back-end systems to automate manual workflows.

The collaboration between these companies improves operational procedures and employee productivity for hiring and onboarding, purchasing goods and services and other activities that need signed authorization. In addition, BlackBerry can resell Adobe Experience Manager Forms software under this partnership agreement.

Overall, BlackBerry and Adobe’s collaboration aims to digitally transform and secure enterprises worldwide. The new solution is now available for customers using BlackBerry UEM and BlackBerry Adobe Experience Manager Forms.

Blackberry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, programs, mobile apps and the Internet of Things (IoT).

For fiscal 2023, BlackBerry expects total revenues of approximately $656 million, with IoT revenues likely to be around $206 million and cybersecurity revenues expected to be $418 million.

However, revenues from the cybersecurity business are expected to be lower than the outlook provided during the last reported quarter, primarily due to certain large government deals shifting to fiscal 2024.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 48.2% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 8.6%.



