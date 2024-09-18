BlackBerry Adds Safety Certified Filesystem to its QNX Software

BlackBerry Limited BB has enhanced its trusted QNX OS for Safety by introducing a unique POSIX-compliant filesystem that includes integrity checking. This addition offers original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and other embedded software providers an extra layer of validation for developing safety-critical systems. This solution is now available as part of the QNX OS for Safety 2.2.3 release.



Certified to ISO 26262 ASIL B, the functional safety standard for the automotive industry, the QNX Filesystem for Safety (QFS), ensures the integrity of all filesystem contents at runtime. This capability allows embedded software developers to detect any corruption and take essential actions to maintain system integrity.



BlackBerry highlighted that if a file, which is critical to run functions like collision avoidance or object detection, becomes corrupted before running or is loaded with incorrect configuration data, if goes unnoticed until it’s needed, can result in dangerous situations. QNX Filesystem for Safety mitigates this risk by validating all data and performance parameters essential for safety-critical systems.



The company also emphasized the launch of QNX Filesystem for Safety as part of its commitment to enhance functional safety-certified software, simplifying the development of safety-critical systems for customers. Selected OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are currently employing QNX Filesystem for Safety 1.0 in the development of next-generation automotive technologies.

BlackBerry Focuses on Enhancement of QNX Platform

BlackBerry QNX is a real-time operating system and software for embedded systems, including vehicles, ventilators, train controls, factory automation systems, medical robots and more. The company continues to innovate this platform through the addition of new capabilities.



In July 2024, BlackBerry Limited division, QNX, strengthened its software portfolio by unveiling cutting-edge QNX Containers. The move represents a significant advancement in container technology for QNX-based devices. The containers facilitate the functioning and management of container technology on QNX-based devices. They offer a standards-based environment that harnesses the power of containerization while upholding the safety, security and reliability of the QNX microkernel model.

Additionally, in January 2024, the company launched QNX Everywhere, which is aimed at meeting the growing demand for skilled embedded systems developers globally.

BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus

BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote

In the last reported quarter, BlackBerry secured several significant design wins for the QNX platform. One of the top five global automakers selected the QNX hypervisor, acoustics module and ADAS sensor framework, for a worldwide deployment. A leading electric vehicle OEM also selected QNX for integration with its new SUVs and pickups.



This momentum in QNX’s growth is expected to be propelled by greater penetration of the total number of global light vehicle production units in calendar year 2024 compared to 2023, as well as higher content per vehicle as these vehicles increasingly become smarter and more software-defined.

These enhancements to the BlackBerry QNX platform will aid the company in tapping into the rising demand for this platform. This is expected to boost the top line and drive the stock upward.

BB's Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 53.6% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 29.2%.



