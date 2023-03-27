Markets
Blackbaud Rejects Unsolicited Proposal From Clearlake Capital Group

March 27, 2023 — 08:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) announced on Monday its board has rejected an unsolicited, non-binding proposal for Clearlake Capital Group L.P. seeing that it is highly opportunistic and undervalues the company.

The proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares was for $71 per share in cash.

Further, the provider of software for powering social impact said its Board is open to and regularly evaluates opportunities to enhance value.

