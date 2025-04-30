Blackbaud Inc Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.86 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $5.24 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Blackbaud Inc reported adjusted earnings of $47.30 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $270.66 million from $279.25 million last year.

Blackbaud Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

