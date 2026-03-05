Blackbaud Expands AI Innovation to Boost Social Impact Outcomes

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB recently highlighted a series of customer outcomes that demonstrate the tangible benefits of its innovative and intuitive platforms. These results underscore the strength of Blackbaud’s specialized domain expertise and its ability to deliver purpose-built solutions tailored to the unique needs of nonprofits, educational institutions, foundations and socially responsible organizations.

As the software industry increasingly embraces artificial intelligence (AI), the true differentiator is no longer access to data or embedded intelligence in workflows. Instead, it is the contextual understanding that shapes real-world decision-making, including the rules, behaviors, ethical considerations and judgment patterns that guide organizations’ actions. As a pioneer in purpose-built technology for social impact and the only dedicated provider connecting every part of the social impact ecosystem, Blackbaud brings deep domain knowledge, sector-specific expertise and long-term vision to the market. Building on its established track record in digital transformation, risk management and operational change, the company is well-positioned to help organizations of all sizes effectively adopt and leverage AI capabilities.

Early customer adoption further illustrates the practical benefits of Blackbaud’s solutions. A grantmaking customer reported saving up to 30 days annually while gaining access to decision-driving insights nearly 10 times faster. Similarly, a financial management customer noted reclaiming up to 25% of time during daily operations and reducing reporting workloads by several days each reporting cycle. Another corporate social responsibility (CSR) customer achieved a remarkable 96% employee engagement rate through the YourCause CSRconnect platform.

At the organizational level, Blackbaud’s solutions are also delivering measurable improvements in performance. Nonprofits using the company’s Raiser's Edge NXT fundraising platform reported raising 44% more funds. A K-12 school management customer experienced a 21% increase in inquiries, a 12% rise in applications and 28% growth in contracts. Additionally, a financial management client reported a 25% increase in grant funding, highlighting the platform’s role in enhancing operational effectiveness and funding outcomes.

Beyond individual organizations, Blackbaud’s technology is also strengthening collaboration across the entire social impact sector. The Blackbaud Verified Network, designed to build trust and interoperability between corporate donors and nonprofit recipients, has created channels connecting 1.65 million nonprofits and has already facilitated donations to 195,000 organizations. The company’s Expedited Giving capability allows nonprofits to receive corporate donations up to 95% faster, reducing the typical waiting period from weeks to just a few days and enabling faster deployment of resources where they are needed most.

By improving operational efficiency for practitioners, enabling measurable outcomes for organizations and fostering stronger connectivity across the sector, Blackbaud’s solutions are helping customers accelerate their missions and expand their impact. Through initiatives like these, the company continues to move toward a future where collaboration around shared purpose becomes seamless and resources can flow at the speed required to address pressing global challenges. Management emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the broader social impact ecosystem.

Blackbaud is benefiting from its strong product portfolio, AI-driven innovation and margin expansion. In the fourth quarter, Blackbaud strengthened its AI capabilities by partnering with Anthropic to introduce a new, purpose-built AI experience. The company highlighted AI-powered solutions and intelligent workflows during its bi-annual product update briefings, showcasing its commitment to innovation.

For 2026, the company projects GAAP revenue in the range of $1.173 billion to $1.179 billion. The company expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to reach between $430 million and $438 million, with non-GAAP diluted EPS forecast at $5.15 to $5.25.

Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have declined 23% over the past year against the Computer – Software industry’s growth of 3.5%.



Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT, Pegasystems Inc. PEGA and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. CVLT and PEGA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SSNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Commvault Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.8%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 19.4%. Its shares have increased 44.6% in the past year.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 80.4%. In the last reported quarter, PEGA delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6%. Its shares have improved 22.7% in the past year.

SS&C Technologies’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.2%. In the last reported quarter, SSNC delivered an earnings surprise of 4.3%. Its shares have decreased 9.9% in the past year.

