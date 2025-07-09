Blackbaud & Constant Contact Unveil Integration to Boost Fundraising

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB and Constant Contact, a leading provider of digital marketing tools for small businesses and nonprofits, have announced the initial release of an integration designed to revolutionize digital engagement within the social impact sector. This partnership embeds Constant Contact’s powerful AI-driven marketing platform directly into Blackbaud’s Raiser's Edge NXT.

By combining the strengths of both platforms, social impact organizations can seamlessly engage with supporters through a unified interface, leveraging tools for email, SMS, social media and other digital marketing channels directly within Raiser's Edge NXT.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus

Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

The main benefits for Raiser’s Edge NXT users include enhanced supporter engagement through customized email, SMS and social media campaigns crafted with detailed constituent data. Additionally, Constant Contact’s AI tools enable rapid campaign creation by generating suggested content, visuals, templates and scheduling—all within minutes—streamlining the process without compromising quality or performance. The seamless connection between the platforms also removes the need for manual data transfers, simplifying operations and enabling better automation, preference management and data synchronization.

The powerful combination of Raiser's Edge NXT's fundraising capabilities and Constant Contact’s digital marketing tools offers customers a solution for driving online fundraising and adapting quickly to campaign needs. This integration reflects a shared commitment by both companies to support the evolving needs of the social impact community.

The integration is being rolled out in phases, starting this month with a select group of Raiser's Edge NXT customers. General availability is expected by early August. All users will be able to explore the integration through a built-in Constant Contact trial, although a paid subscription will be necessary to unlock its full benefits.

Blackbaud highlighted that Raiser's Edge NXT already delivers superior fundraising capabilities, driven by a purpose-built data model and optimized with Blackbaud’s AI tools. Constant Contact, with its robust automation and AI-powered marketing features, brings a complementary strength to the table. Together, the integration allows users to create more meaningful and connected experiences for supporters, ultimately boosting fundraising outcomes.

The company is on track to expand its product portfolio and accelerate product launches. It focuses on providing cloud software solutions and data-driven decisions, powered by AI, machine learning, cognitive technology, predictive analytics and other advanced technologies. In 2025, the company anticipates investing in its products and delivering innovative capabilities. The company plans to fine-tune its go-to-market approach to maximize new logo acquisition and drive expansion within its extensive customer base.

BLKB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 12% over the past year against the Computer – Software industry’s growth of 13.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer Software Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the Computer Software space are Intuit Inc. INTU, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and ACI Worldwide, Inc. ACIW. INTU sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while MSFT and ACIW carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.15%. In the last reported quarter, INTU Holdings delivered an earnings surprise of 6.98%. Its shares have soared 24.1% in the six months.

Microsoft’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.21%. In the last reported quarter, MSFT delivered an earnings surprise of 8.13%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 14.8%. Its shares have advanced 19% in the past six months.

ACI Worldwide’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 66.64%. In the last reported quarter, ACIW delivered an earnings surprise of 54.55%. Its shares have jumped 18.1% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.