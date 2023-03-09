Blackbaud (BLKB) to Launch SKY API's for CRM & Altru Solutions

Blackbaud BLKB has announced the general availability of SKY API endpoints for its Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru solutions.

This will allow customers to expand and extend the capabilities of the above-mentioned solutions to reach fundraising and constituent engagement goals. The inclusion of SKY APIs will help Blackbaud's partners create new integrations and offer customers alternatives to address their unique needs and transform business processes.

The company’s vast network of third-party development partners leverages SKY APIs to develop and connect applications for the Blackbaud Marketplace. This enables Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru customers to leverage the applications available in the marketplace and integrate with complementary point solutions to meet their desired goals.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus

Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

Customers and partners can use SKY API templates and connectors to leverage the low-code automation and application development features of Microsoft Power Automate and Microsoft Power Apps. They can also fasten the development process by deploying updates and enhancements through the SKY Developer Portal, accessing the SKY API support team, and utilizing opportunities available through the SKY API developer community, noted the company.

The first batch of SKY APIs is now accessible to all Blackbaud CRM customers using the hosted version, following the release of Service Pack 33. Customers using Blackbaud Altru can expect access to SKY APIs later this spring, while those using the on-premises version of Blackbaud CRM are anticipated to have access to SKY APIs later in 2023.

Overall, the launch of SKY APIs for Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru is expected to accelerate growth of the Blackbaud Marketplace and enable customers to take full advantage of the Microsoft Power Platform. The SKY API release will allow Blackbaud customers to leverage the SKY ecosystem and achieve their missions by driving better outcomes.

Blackbaud combines technology and expertise to offer a wide array of cloud-based and on-premise software solutions and related services for organizations of all sizes. The growing demand for the Internet of Things, digital marketing and cloud-based platforms presents a significant growth opportunity for the company.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 68 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2022, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%. The bottom line declined 9.3% year over year.

Total revenues increased 10.8% year over year to $274.8 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. The top line was driven by strength in recurring revenues.

Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have lost 6.4% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 9.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.79 per share, rising 11.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 23.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 66% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, rising 111.3% in the past 60 days.

Pegasystems earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of the company have declined 40.8% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.