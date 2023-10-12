Blackbaud (BLKB) Enhances Good Move to Boost Fundraising

Blackbaud BLKB has announced that it is increasing its investment in the rapidly expanding peer-to-peer (P2P) fundraising sector. The company plans to enhance its mobile app for activity tracking - Good Move.

Good Move, launched in 2023, has improved fundraising by enabling customizable wellness events that encompass a wide range of activities beyond conventional walks, runs and cycling. The latest enhancement will allow Good Move to serve as a robust mobile hub for Blackbaud TeamRaiser, simplifying the experience for participants and offering self-service features for social impact customers.

The enhancements will allow customers to embrace a mobile app experience even for events not focused on activity tracking. This allows organizations to run campaigns dedicated solely to fundraising while retaining engaging "gamification" features and essential P2P tools. Moreover, customers can effortlessly integrate Good Move-powered capabilities into their existing TeamRaiser events, streamlining event management and bolstering fundraising potential.

Blackbaud is a cloud software company that offers a full spectrum of cloud-based and on-premise software solutions and related services for organizations of all sizes, especially social good organizations. The company plans to launch AI-enabled capabilities (AI for peer-to-peer fundraisers, AI for donor stewardship and AI for corporate impact) across its portfolio to help clients to optimize fundraising.

In October, the company announced it was working on a new AI-powered, social impact reporting and storytelling solution — Impact Edge. Impact Edge will integrate YourCause from Blackbaud and EVERFI from Blackbaud solutions within a single tool to consolidate data gathered from all reliable sources into one centralized location. This will bolster visibility, collaboration and impact storytelling.

The company’s performance is driven by momentum in transactional revenues owing to robust demand for the company’s JustGiving platform. Also, rising volumes across its payment solutions is a major tailwind.

BLKB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 43.9% compared with the Zacks sub-industry’s growth of 31.7%



