Blackbaud (BLKB) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Blackbaud (BLKB). Shares have lost about 18.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Blackbaud due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Blackbaud, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Blackbaud’s Q1 Earnings Beat on Recurring Revenue Strength

Blackbaud delivered non-GAAP earnings of $1.14 per share in the first quarter of 2026, up 20.0% year over year and 1.8% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenue of $281.14 million increased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter and came in 0.4% ahead of the consensus mark.

Performance reflected steady subscription-led execution and healthy transactional volumes. Recurring revenue rose 5.0% to $276.5 million and represented 98.3% of total revenue, keeping the quarter anchored in durable, repeatable demand.

BLKB Maintains A Subscription-Led Growth Profile

BLKB continued to post consistent top-line progress with organic revenue growth of 4.2% in the quarter. Management emphasized that demand remained solid for its mission-critical offerings, while transactional revenue volumes contributed positively, even as the company maintained a conservative posture around the inherent variability of transactional revenue.

The company also pointed to a contract-duration tailwind at renewal. Management noted that more than 20% of customers are now on four-year or longer terms, aided by confidence in product outcomes and the practicality of AI enhancements embedded within workflows.

Blackbaud Leans Into Agentic AI Commercialization

Blackbaud highlighted continued product innovation as a strategic driver, with more than 70 new AI capabilities embedded across its offerings and the launch of its first “Agent For Good” solution, the Development Agent. The company positioned this as a new product category aimed at scaling fundraising capacity inside the trusted Blackbaud environment.

On theearnings call management framed early commercialization as still in the ramp phase but cited strong interest from existing customers, including oversubscribed webinars and early customer results. The company described the Development Agent as a subscription product expected to be priced in the “tens of thousands per year,” with potential to cross-sell to thousands of customers over time, while also supporting payment-driven transactional revenue through Integrated Payments.

BLKB Expands Margins

Profitability improved alongside growth. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA rose $6.6 million year over year to $98.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points to 35.1%, reflecting ongoing efficiency actions and operating focus.

Non-GAAP operating income totaled $83.4 million, translating to a 29.6% operating margin, up 120 basis points from the prior-year period. Management also reiterated expectations for gross margin improvement over time, tied to initiatives such as completing the closure of remaining legacy data centers and reducing reliance on certain legacy software infrastructure.

Blackbaud Highlights Cash Flow And Capital Returns

Cash generation strengthened materially in the quarter. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $51.5 million, while non-GAAP free cash flow was $37.0 million, improving by $49.3 million year over year.

Blackbaud also continued to prioritize shareholder returns. The company repurchased approximately 4.5% of shares outstanding at the end of 2025 (inclusive of net share settlement of employee stock compensation). As of March 31, 2026, BLKB had about $878 million remaining under its repurchase authorization and expects total 2026 repurchases to represent 5% to 10% of shares outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2025.

BLKB Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

BLKB reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, calling for GAAP revenue of $1.173 billion to $1.179 billion and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $430 million to $438 million. The company also maintained its non-GAAP earnings outlook of $5.15 to $5.25 per share and non-GAAP free cash flow guidance of $280 million to $290 million.

Management emphasized that quarterly results are expected to be heavily weighted toward the back half of the year, particularly the fourth quarter. On the call, the company added a modeling note that adjusted EBITDA dollars are expected to decline slightly year over year in the second quarter due to planned AI investments for customer-facing products and internal operations, while keeping the full-year guide intact.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -14.13% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Blackbaud has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Blackbaud has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Blackbaud is part of the Zacks Computer - Software industry. Over the past month, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), a stock from the same industry, has gained 13.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Cadence reported revenues of $1.47 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +18.7%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares with $1.57 a year ago.

Cadence is expected to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +24.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Cadence has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.