Blackbaud (BLKB) Boosts Raiser's Edge NXT Fundraising Software

Blackbaud BLKB recently improved its flagship fundraising and donor management software, Raiser's Edge NXT, with an array of upgraded functionalities.



Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT is the nonprofit CRM platform engineered for fundraisers. It facilitates the fundraising process by providing flexible donation forms, multiple payment options and arranging an adequate number of programs targeting prospective donors.



The newly enhanced fundraising software encompasses advanced capabilities, some of which were showcased at the AFP Icon conference held earlier this month.



BLKB has added new fundraising AI solutions that automate customer journeys and “surface new donation opportunities” in an effort to increase valuable supporters. Based on BLKB’s Intelligence for Good strategy, the generative AI aids fundraisers in drafting constituent communications.



Driven by cutting-edge UX technology, BLKB has reimagined the user interface for modern fundraisers. It aids the fundraising teams in achieving their target with all the critical work processes available in a single, unified view.



Personalized productivity dashboards allow users to prioritize vital tasks and actions. New executive view feature aids leaders in making agile decisions. BLKB highlighted that fundraiser views analyze priority outreach and engagement opportunities in order to move “major giving prospects toward mission-impacting gifts.”



Top-performing donation forms offer processing (without charging fees) to entice a greater number of donors and gifts at reduced costs. BLKB’s optimized donation forms are mobile-first, which display smoothly on a website and have payment options within the form itself. Integrated intelligence automatically modifies the "ask ladder." This is instrumental in attaining higher-than-average gift amounts derived from donor data analysis, added Blackbaud.



BLKB further highlighted the significance of cutting-edge software in transforming the lives of its customers. Raiser’s Edge NXT is embedded with powerful enhancements and innovations that aid its users in achieving greater efficiency and outcomes at a large scale. Also, the new functionalities are designed for easy adoption with proper guidance and support extended by the company to its customers.



BLKB is a leading provider of software solutions committed to driving social impacts. Its cutting-edge tools are designed to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management.



BLKB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 15.4% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 35.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Pinterest PINS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It has a VGM Score of A.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.