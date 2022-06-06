Blackbaud (BLKB) Adds Prospect Insights to Raiser's Edge NXT

Blackbaud BLKB rolled out the Prospect Insights tool, which is the latest addition to Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT to offer multi-dimensional fundraising insights and actions.

Raiser's Edge NXT is a cloud-based fundraising and donor management software solution built specifically for non-profit organizations. Raiser's Edge NXT allows non-profit organizations to consolidate data into one comprehensive cloud solution for efficient decision-making.

Intelligent software is a crucial component of modern fundraising as social good organizations rely on significant donations. However, many organizations have limited personnel to mine through such data sources and find potential donors.

Previously, major gift insights have only been available to large organizations that have full-time staff and the budget to pay for custom services. Now Prospect Insights allow small and mid-size organizations to leverage the simple interface in Raiser's Edge NXT to pursue major gifts more effectively without spending more on support staff and expensive custom services

Raiser's Edge NXT's Prospect Insights automates, simplifies, and improves outcomes for the in-app intelligence relating to major donations from affluent donor households. It then prescribes portfolio management and solicitation activities to prioritize prospects and execute their fundraising expertly.

Prospect Insights removes the uncertainty of big contribution fundraising by allowing businesses to use predictive modeling.

On May 17, 2022, Blackbaud partnered with PairSoft to announce the availability of PairSoft Tile within Blackbaud’s Raiser’s Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT solutions. The new integration allows users to easily access, search and capture documents of any organization, including documents related to donors, gifts and actions.

On Nov 11, 2021, Blackbaud announced a partnership with Campaign Monitor to integrate Campaign Monitor’s email marketing solution with Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT. The integration provides automated activity and data sync features to improve the effectiveness of email marketing.

Blackbaud’s current launch of Prospect Insight bodes well with the previous partnership with PairSoft and Campaign Monitor to provide any organization with one comprehensive cloud solution for efficient decision making.

Prospect Insights is available for purchase for firms using Raiser's Edge NXT in the United States.

Shares of BLKB have declined 10.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 3.6% in the past year.

