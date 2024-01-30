Black Leaders on the Experiences that Shaped Their Career Path

February 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month, giving us the opportunity to reflect on the past and celebrate the ongoing contributions of Black Americans. This year, we shine a spotlight on 11 inspiring Black women founders and leaders from the Dreamers & Doers collective. Their stories, marked by resilience, innovation, and unwavering determination, stand as a testament to breaking barriers and redefining success.

The experiences of these extraordinary women are as diverse as their backgrounds, ranging from learning the importance of creating your own wealth to overcoming imposter syndrome. They each serve as an example of the powerful ways Black women navigate and harness their identities in the business world.

As we dive into these personal anecdotes, we invite you to celebrate the journeys and achievements of these women each and every day. By learning from their stories, we have the opportunity to more deeply understand the impact of embracing one’s authentic self.

CEO of GSD Solutions, providing organizations with strategic consulting, workflow optimization, and cutting-edge technology integrations to help boost productivity.

The experience that shaped my path: Immigrating to the United States—I was seven years old when my family packed a few suitcases and moved from Jamaica to New York. This taught me the lesson of pivoting and going where opportunities exist. I have been a founder multiple times. Every time I start a business, I think back to the fact that my family was able to move to a new country with no certainty of what would happen next. Therefore, I can keep going and try new things.

My advice: Create your own rules and advocate for yourself. As women, we are already marginalized. When you add in being a woman of color, we are often counted out before we even walk in the room. Make sure your presence is seen and heard.

CEO of Fly Wines, transforming the ordinary into extraordinary by redefining wine experiences through exclusive collaborations with independent wineries worldwide.

The experience that shaped my path: The profound impact of my mother's passing instilled in me a commitment to live fearlessly, propelling me into the world of wine. Her legacy fuels my entrepreneurial journey with resilience and purpose. Additionally, hearing Arlan Hamilton's story of a Black woman thriving in the unfamiliar terrain of venture capital inspires me daily. It reinforces my belief in breaking barriers and achieving success beyond expectations. These transformative experiences shape my leadership style, fostering fearlessness, empathy, and a passion for embracing the unknown.

My advice: Practice self-gratitude and patience. Keep a clear vision, let go of strict expectations, and trust that progress will unfold in its own time as you move forward.

Founder and CEO of Better Together, a full-service, Black woman-founded public relations agency that galvanizes positive change for purpose-driven organizations.

The experience that shaped my path: I had to leave a previous position due to the presence of a racist colleague. This difficult experience strengthened my resolve to establish a business grounded in social responsibility—one capable of making a meaningful impact. As a Black woman in a leadership role, one of the biggest challenges is overcoming imposter syndrome. This is compounded by the systemic barriers and biases that Black women often face in the workplace. However, I am committed to overcoming these challenges and growing as a leader. By embracing my identity, building strong relationships with allies and mentors, and continuing to educate myself and grow my skills, I am confident that I will continue to overcome this challenge.

My advice: Trust your timing and embrace the journey. Understand that entrepreneurship requires sacrifices and full commitment, but these challenges are temporary and pave the way for significant long-term rewards.

Founder of Hire Breakthrough, an industry-agnostic recruitment agency helping businesses hire diverse, qualified talent.

The experience that shaped my path: When I was pregnant with my daughter, I was laid off unexpectedly despite being the highest performing member of the team. The saddest part was that I was the only person laid off and the only Black person in my entire department. This experience re-iterated to me the importance of having your own business and creating your own wealth. You never know what could happen. It’s one of the reasons I talk about the importance of treating your job as one income stream and not your sole income stream.

My advice: Build a robust network of diverse mentors and allies. This support system is crucial for navigating unique challenges and seizing opportunities in fields filled with discriminatory and biased practices.

Founder and CEO of Dr. Claire SPEAKS! LLC, a consultancy dedicated to dismantling systemic inequities in healthcare and advancing racial and social justice.

The experience that shaped my path: Growing up in a culture and world that told me to be quiet and ignore the injustices I experienced never felt honoring to my soul or humanity. Navigating a world that demanded I be silent to avoid the harmful stereotypes thrown upon me meant that I learned to suppress my thoughts and suffer injustices to appease others. Dr. Claire SPEAKS! is an evolving act of radical love to myself and to the many people who face injustices, are intentionally silenced, and often marginalized and oppressed.

My advice: You are enough and have always been more than enough. The world will try to tell you that you have to do more, be more, accept less, and exhaust yourself to prove your worth. These are lies. You are more than worthy, and you are a gift. Your wellness must be protected and nurtured so that your greatness can thrive.

Founder and CEO of OTITỌ Executive Leadership Coaching, helping leaders focus their energy and their people for a direct business impact.

The experience that shaped my path: While at McKinsey during my first year, I attended the McKinsey Black Network's annual conference for all Black consultants. During that time, the ombudsman shared a powerful insight with us. He asked us to look at the chairs we were each sitting in and said, "Look at that chair; it was meant for you. If it doesn't work here, that's not your fault, but it’s McKinsey's fault—they hired you." This experience emphasized the importance of recognizing that any chair I occupy is meant for me, instilling a sense of belonging and purpose in my journey as a leader.

My advice: Embrace the belief that you belong in any room. Recognize challenges and choose to have the audacity not to accept them. Shine confidently, seek common ground with others, and focus on finding these commonalities rather than differences.

Founder of Trivia For The Culture, hosting irreverent team-based trivia tournaments for corporate clients, in which players flex knowledge of the Black cultural canon.

The experience that shaped my path: My parents inculcated my curiosity since childhood, sharing books and educational software ranging many subjects, including Black historical figures. Witnessing Black success take many forms, including their own examples as entrepreneurial immigrants, gave me the confidence that I could one day forge my own path. I credit my ability to ascend as a Disney marketing executive to this same willingness to learn new things and ask questions. As Founder of Trivia For The Culture, I continue to do those things while building community and creating experiences that inspire and entertain.

My advice: Women of color are often falsely led to believe that professionalism is incompatible with authenticity. Authenticity is as refreshing as it is rare. Therefore, own your story, tell your story, and add bold new chapters to your story.

Founder of The Good Success Network, a global management consulting and executive coaching firm that focuses on creating a workplace that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

The experience that shaped my path: Actually launching my business after wanting to do so for so long. This process proved to me that I had everything I needed to successfully launch and sustain a business. What I did not have, I could get access to.

My advice: Find spaces where you can show up and lead authentically. Find spaces and partnerships that appreciate the value you bring to the table and that reward you accordingly.

Founder and CEO of Chapter tOO, LLC, an organizational and leadership development consultancy, leveraging data-backed people insights to optimize engagement and strategy.

The experience that shaped my path: Discovering I earned significantly less than a colleague with less experience. This highlighted the importance of understanding and advocating for myself, inspiring me to teach others to do the same.

My advice: You will be second guessed. Stand firm on your principles, advocate for yourself, and negotiate your pay—never your value as a person.

Founder and CEO of Shea Yeleen, a social impact beauty brand manufacturing pure plant-based shea butter body care products that nourish the skin and empower its producers.

The experience that shaped my path: Following my Peace Corps service in 2005, I made the ambitious decision to launch Shea Yeleen—a social impact company that creates living wage jobs for women-owned shea butter cooperatives in Ghana. I was in my early 20s with very little business experience. Yet I was inspired by the hardworking women who are the backbone of the global shea butter supply chain. Sisterhood is our core mission. As a first generation Ghanaian-American, the lives of women in rural Ghana reflect the life of my mother, who immigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s to give her children a better future. Now, I've built a company that allows mothers to care for their kids.

My advice: Don't be afraid to fail. Failure is a part of the process. Each perceived failure I've experienced has helped me become better.

Founder and CEO of Vaila Shoes, a dress shoe brand for women with extended shoe sizes engineered for the larger foot structure and designed with modern fashion trends in mind.

The experience that shaped my path: Before I majored in entrepreneurship in college, I had a huge passion for theater. While that passion is still present, I learned that I could utilize those same skills and apply them to my love for sales and business. I came to realize that those experiences in theater were the exact pieces that helped me in the early stages of entrepreneurship. I learned the art of persuasion in order to connect with audiences and create a dynamic stage presence for pitch competitions and buyer meetings. This resulted in me raising more than $80,000 in pitch grants and landing a retail deal with Macy’s after only six months in business.

My advice: As women of color, sometimes we enter spaces where there aren’t many of us present. It can be intimidating, but there is a reason why you deserve a seat at the table. You don’t need to get into a certain “character” that is untrue to yourself in order to become successful. Show up as your best, authentic self and the right community or opportunity will navigate to you naturally. This is your business. Don’t lose sight of why you created it.

All individuals featured in this article are members of Dreamers & Doers, an award-winning community that amplifies extraordinary women entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders by securing PR, forging authentic connections, and curating high-impact resources.

