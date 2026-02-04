Black Hills Corp Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $104.9 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $98.1 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Black Hills Corp reported adjusted earnings of $106.2 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $635.5 million from $597.1 million last year.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $104.9 Mln. vs. $98.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $635.5 Mln vs. $597.1 Mln last year.

Initiates 2026 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $4.25 to $4.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.