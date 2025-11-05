Black Hills Corp Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) announced earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $24.90 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $24.40 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Black Hills Corp reported adjusted earnings of $32.50 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $430.20 million from $401.60 million last year.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.90 Mln. vs. $24.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $430.20 Mln vs. $401.60 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.20

