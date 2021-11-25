Black Friday Deal On VPN service: Windscribe

Black Friday is a good time to find VPN service deals that can offer huge savings over the regular price of plans, but you need to know what to look for.

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, can boost your online security by hiding and encrypting your data, which helps shield your information from everyone from local and federal government agencies to your internet service provider. It even protects you from hackers.

The best VPNs go beyond just masking your IP address; they also offer other security and convenience features, such as mobile apps. Here’s one top deal from Windscribe.

Windscribe Black Friday Deal

Windscribe normally starts at $49 per year, but with the Black Friday deal, you’ll pay $29 per year.

How Windscribe Works

Windscribe is one of our top picks for the best VPNs on the market. The service, which has both free and paid versions, comes standard with features such as AES 256-bit encryption and access to servers in over 100 countries. The company is taking $20 off the price of its annual plan, and which takes the cost of the service down to just $29. You can also get three years of service for just $69 with the promo code TURKEY69.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does a VPN Cost?

The cost of your VPN will depend on what provider you choose as well as the service package you go with. Specialized VPNs for business teams and other environments typically cost more than a personal VPN.

Can you trust your VPN service?

Millions of people around the world use VPNs every day and are able to browse the web securely and without issue. However, breaches have happened to different providers in the past, and there have been times where customers’ information has been stolen. Additionally, some VPNs are beholden to government surveillance standards depending on what country the company is based in.

