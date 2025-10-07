Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Black Diamond (BDTX). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 28.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $4.03 in the previous session. Black Diamond has gained 83.2% since the start of the year compared to the 1.5% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 8.1% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 7, 2025, Black Diamond reported EPS of -$0.19 versus consensus estimate of -$0.25.

For the current fiscal year, Black Diamond is expected to post earnings of $0.33 per share on $70 in revenues.

Valuation Metrics

Black Diamond may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Black Diamond has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 20X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Black Diamond currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Black Diamond fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Black Diamond shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does BDTX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BDTX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). EXAS has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Exact Sciences Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 1,200.00%, and for the current fiscal year, EXAS is expected to post earnings of $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation have gained 6.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 160.08X and a P/CF of 10.23X.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is in the top 37% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BDTX and EXAS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

