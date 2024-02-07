BKU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.92, changing hands as low as $24.59 per share. BankUnited Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKU's low point in its 52 week range is $15.83 per share, with $38.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.73.

