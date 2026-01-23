BKR to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Baker Hughes BKR is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 25, after the closing bell.

Let us examine the factors that are expected to have impacted this oilfield service player’s quarterly performance. However, before that, it would be worth reviewing BKR’s performance in the previous quarter.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents, primarily driven by solid performance from BKR’s Industrial & Energy Technology business segment.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of roughly 11.41%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Baker Hughes Company Price and EPS Surprise

Baker Hughes Company price-eps-surprise | Baker Hughes Company Quote

Estimate Trend of BKR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 67 cents has been revised downward in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 4.3% decline from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $7.1 billion indicates a 4.2% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for BKR

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), average spot prices for Cushing, OK, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined sequentially in the fourth quarter, averaging $60.89 per barrel in October, $60.06 in November and $57.97 in December. This compares unfavorably with the prior-year period, when average prices stood at $71.99, $69.95 and $70.12 per barrel, respectively. The year-over-year deterioration in oil prices likely curtailed drilling activity, which may have weighed on Baker Hughes’ quarterly performance.

Given the less supportive commodity-price environment in fourth-quarter 2025 relative to the year-ago period, demand for SLB’s oilfield services is also expected to have softened during the December-ended quarter, potentially pressuring its results.

That said, Baker Hughes’ recently completed acquisition of Continental Disc Corporation may have provided an offset to some of the macro headwinds. The deal is margin-accretive and strategically complementary, enhancing the company’s flow and pressure-control capabilities while expanding its recurring revenue base.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively indicate an earnings beat for BKR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: BKR has an Earnings ESP of -2.32%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

ExxonMobil XOM has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 30. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of ExxonMobil is pegged at $6.83 per share. Valued at around $563 billion, XOM is up 71.7% in a year.

BP plc BP currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.47% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, suggesting a 30% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMO’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.18 per share, which indicates a decrease of 8.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.