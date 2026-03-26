BKR to Build AI Power Solutions With Google Cloud for Data Centers

Baker Hughes Company BKR announced during CERAWeek 2026 that it is teaming up with Google Cloud to develop AI-enabled power optimization and sustainability solutions for data centers to improve efficiency and lower emissions. The initiative is aimed at addressing rising power demand, driven by rapid expansion of AI data centers.



This collaboration will utilize BKR’s industrial and energy expertise and Google Cloud’s advanced AI and data analytics to deliver smarter, large-scale solutions that reduce energy consumption and costs.



Investors should note that this collaboration strengthens Baker Hughes’s business model by expanding its role into AI-driven energy solutions for data centers, enabling new revenue streams while enhancing its position in the evolving, high-demand digital energy market.



Business model of BKR, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with those of other oilfield equipment and service companies like Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI, TechnipFMC plc FTI and NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. NCSM, is strongly influenced by volatility in crude oil prices, as these business models are largely dependent on capital spending by upstream players.



Since upstream players are currently enjoying a favorable business environment with West Texas Intermediate crude prices trading above $90 per barrel, DTI, FTI and NCSM are expected to witness enhanced demand for their oilfield equipment and services. DTI, FTI and NCSM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



With operations spread across North America, Europe and the Middle East, Drilling Tools International is focused on manufacturing and renting downhole drilling tools to serve the upstream energy players. DTI reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 3 cents per share, up from a loss of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Headquartered in Newcastle Upon Tyne, the U.K., TechnipFMC develops and services oilfields for oil and gas companies, primarily through its subsea and surface operating segments. FTI reported a backlog of $16.6 billion in 2025, representing a 15.3% increase from $14.4 billion in 2024.



NCS Multistage Holdings supplies products and services mainly to exploration and production companies for use in both onshore and offshore wells, across both unconventional and conventional oil and gas formations. NCS has operations spread across the globe, including North America, the Middle East and Asia, Europe/CIS/Africa and Latin America.

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TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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