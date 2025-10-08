BKNG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5168.05, changing hands as low as $5110.00 per share. Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKNG's low point in its 52 week range is $4096.23 per share, with $5839.414 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5131.23. The BKNG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

