BKNG Benefits From Strong Booking Trends: More Growth Ahead?

Booking Holdings BKNG continues to benefit from sustained strength in global travel demand, with booking trends remaining a key driver of its growth trajectory. The company is witnessing steady volume expansion across regions, supported by resilient consumer travel intent and improving engagement across its platform. This indicates that demand is broad-based and increasingly stable, with bookings driven by consistent travel activity rather than short-term spikes.



This strength is reflected in operating trends, where growth remains largely volume-led. In the fourth quarter of 2025, gross bookings increased 16% year over year, supported by a 9% rise in room nights. The differential between bookings and room night growth suggests incremental support from pricing and mix, including higher contributions from flights and other travel verticals, indicating a gradual improvement in booking value per transaction.



BKNG is actively investing in demand generation and platform capabilities to sustain this trajectory. Increased focus on performance marketing and brand spend is helping capture incremental travel demand, while efforts to strengthen direct channels are improving customer retention and repeat usage. Expansion across flights, alternative accommodations and other travel verticals is enabling broader trip coverage, supporting higher booking frequency and cross-sell opportunities across the ecosystem.



However, rising geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty may create variability in travel demand, particularly across international corridors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG’s 2026 gross bookings is pegged at $203.11 billion, indicating a 9.14% year-over-year increase. While booking trends remain supportive, demand visibility and external conditions will likely play a key role in shaping the pace of growth ahead.

BKNG Faces Stiff Competition

Expedia Group EXPE and Airbnb ABNB remain key competitors on the same booking-driven growth aspect. Expedia Group continues to focus on strengthening its unified platform and loyalty ecosystem to drive repeat bookings, while Airbnb is benefiting from strong demand for alternative accommodations and longer-duration stays. However, Expedia Group and Airbnb are both increasing investments in marketing and platform enhancements to sustain booking momentum. While Airbnb remains more focused on its core accommodations model, Expedia Group continues to expand across travel verticals, keeping competitive intensity elevated for BKNG.

BKNG’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Booking Holdings shares have declined 22.3% over the past six months, while the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector has slipped 7% and the Zacks Internet-Commerce sub-industry has declined 15.7%.

BKNG Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BKNG trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 4.42X, significantly higher than the sector’s 1.52X and the sub-industry’s 1.79X.

BKNG’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $266.94, down by 5.24% over the past 30 days and indicating year-over-year growth of 17.05%.

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Booking Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

BKNG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.