And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF, which added 1,600,000 units, for a 37.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of GFLW, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 2.9%, and Meta Platforms is up by about 0.3%.
VIDEO: BKLN, GFLW: Big ETF Inflows
