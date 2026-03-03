Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Senior Loan ETF, where 24,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 7.0% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, which lost 13,900,000 of its units, representing a 39.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FXO, in morning trading today First American Corporation is off about 2.8%, and Renaissancere Holdings is lower by about 2.9%.

VIDEO: BKLN, FXO: Big ETF Outflows

