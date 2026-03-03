And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, which lost 13,900,000 of its units, representing a 39.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FXO, in morning trading today First American Corporation is off about 2.8%, and Renaissancere Holdings is lower by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: BKLN, FXO: Big ETF Outflows
