And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of CTEX, in morning trading today Eos Energy Enterprises is off about 3%, and Altus Power is lower by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: BKLN, CTEX: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.