BKH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.02, changing hands as low as $70.89 per share. Black Hills Corporation shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BKH's low point in its 52 week range is $59.075 per share, with $80.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.47.
