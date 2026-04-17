BKF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI BIC ETF (Symbol: BKF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.60, changing hands as high as $44.04 per share. iShares MSCI BIC shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKF's low point in its 52 week range is $37.48 per share, with $46.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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