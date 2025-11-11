BK Technologies Stock Gains on Strong Q3 Earnings, Margin Jump

Shares of BK Technologies Corporation BKTI have outperformed the broader market since the company reported results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. The stock has gained 5.2% in that span compared with a 0.6% rise in the S&P 500 Index. Over the past month, BKTI is up 8.3%, handily topping the S&P 500’s 3.2% advance.

BKTI’s Earnings Snapshot

BK Technologies’ third-quarter 2025 numbers showed a meaningful step up from the prior year. Revenue rose 20.9% to $24.4 million from $20.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, driven largely by federal orders. Gross margin expanded to 49.9% from 38.8%, reflecting tariff-related price increases and a richer mix from the higher-margin BKR 9000 multiband radio. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 40.6% to $7.3 million from $5.2 million, reflecting higher stock-based compensation and continued investments in sales, marketing and engineering. Operating income climbed 85.6% to $4.8 million from $2.6 million, lifting operating margin to 19.8% from 12.9%.

Net income increased 45.8% to $3.4 million from $2.4 million, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 compared with $0.63 a year earlier (up 38.1%). On a non-GAAP basis, diluted adjusted EPS jumped 78.9% to $1.27 from $0.71, and adjusted EBITDA increased 68.9% to $5.3 million from $3.1 million, helped by higher volume and margin expansion.

While management discussed strong demand from federal agencies, particularly the USDA Forest Service, BKTI did not provide formal revenue figures by segment or geography.

BK Technologies’ Other Key Business Metrics

BK Technologies continued to strengthen its balance sheet. As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at $21.5 million, up sharply from $7.1 million at year-end 2024, and the company reported no debt. Working capital improved to $33.8 million from $23 million, and shareholders’ equity rose to $40.9 million from $29.8 million over the same period.

Management highlighted BKTI’s asset-light model and favorable payable and receivable terms as supporting strong cash generation.

Profitability metrics also moved higher. Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin reached 21.5%, marking a second consecutive quarter above 20%.

Gross margin has improved significantly over the past several years, rising from the low-20% range during supply-chain disruptions to roughly 48% for the first nine months of 2025, underscoring the impact of cost reductions, outsourcing production to partner East West and the BKR 9000 mix shift. Management added that shipments of the BKR 9000 are on track to be two to three times 2024 levels in 2025.

BKTI’s Management Commentary

On the call, executives characterized the quarter as “excellent,” citing strong revenue growth, margin expansion and a significant increase in profitability. They emphasized robust federal order activity, including multiple USDA Forest Service purchase orders totaling $12.9 million, as a key driver.

Management also reiterated its focus on the BKR Series radios and the Solutions business, which blends land mobile radio with LTE/5G connectivity for public-safety customers. The CEO pointed to the record cash balance and debt-free status as providing flexibility to invest in new product development, strategic partnerships and technology that bolster BK Technologies’ competitive position.

Looking longer term, management referenced a forthcoming “Vision 2030” framework, which is expected to address further margin expansion and capital allocation priorities. Specific quantitative targets were not disclosed, and executives deferred detailed discussion to the March 2026earnings call

Factors Influencing BK Technologies’ Performance

Several factors shaped third-quarter 2025 outcome. Revenue benefited from timing of U.S. federal government orders ahead of the Sept. 30 fiscal year-end, as agencies needed to obligate funds before the deadline. Management noted that all anticipated federal orders were received by that date, including some processed late on Sept. 30.

At the same time, gross margin was aided by price increases implemented earlier in 2025 and the continuing mix shift toward the higher-priced BKR 9000, offset partly by tariff exposure in Asia.

Tax expense was another moving piece. The CFO highlighted a roughly $1.5 million income-tax provision in the quarter related to year-to-date R&D tax credit adjustments under recently enacted legislation informally described on the call as “The Big Beautiful Bill.” This catch-up pushed the effective tax rate toward a targeted 24%–26% range and caused a modest sequential step-down in adjusted earnings despite underlying margin strength.

The ongoing federal government shutdown created near-term uncertainty, as some federal customers asked BK Technologies to hold shipments. Management said it is staging materials to be ready to ship once the government reopens and, in an extended shutdown scenario, could redirect radios to state and local customers to mitigate revenue risk.

BKTI’s Guidance and Outlook

Despite macro and policy headwinds, the company reiterated its full-year 2025 targets — high-single-digit revenue growth, gross margin of at least 47%, GAAP EPS of $3.15 per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $3.80 per diluted share.

With year-to-date gross margin already at 48.2%, management indicated confidence in exceeding the margin target. BK Technologies plans to continue investing in sales and marketing to drive BKR 9000 adoption, as well as in R&D to deepen its software capabilities. In addition, development of the BKR 9500 multiband mobile radio is ramping, with revenue contribution expected to begin in 2027.

BK Technologies’ Other Developments

The quarter did not feature any announced acquisitions, divestitures or restructuring actions. Management did, however, note the Aug. 6 issuance of 39,250 shares tied to previously granted restricted stock units based on BKR 9000 performance criteria, a non-cash compensation event reflected in SG&A.

Executives also reiterated that potential M&A remains part of the long-term capital allocation toolkit, but provided no specific transactions or timelines.

BK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BKTI): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

