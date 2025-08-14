Bk Technologies EPS Jumps 136 Percent

Key Points Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.30 in Q2 2025 exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.61, and Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 136.4% year-over-year in Q2 2025.

The gross margin (GAAP) expanded to 47.4% in Q2 2025, up 10.1 percentage points from a year ago, driving strong profit growth.

Full-year guidance was raised across revenue, EPS, and margin, following $12.9 million in federal purchase orders from the USDA Forest Service after the quarter ended.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Bk Technologies (NYSEMKT:BKTI), a public safety radio and communications equipment provider, released its second quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The company posted a major earnings beat, driven by widening gross margins (GAAP, 47.4% in Q2 2025, up from 37.3% in Q2 2024) and strong order momentum, particularly from U.S. federal agencies. GAAP revenue in Q2 2025 was $21.2 million, ahead of the $19.7 million GAAP consensus, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reached $1.30, compared to the $0.61 estimate. Gross margin (GAAP) jumped to 47.4%, up substantially from a year earlier, while GAAP operating income nearly doubled. These results prompted upward revisions to full-year revenue, gross margin, and EPS guidance, reinforcing confidence in the company’s outlook. Overall, the quarter demonstrated strong operational performance, robust contract wins, and the benefits of product mix improvements—although top-line growth remained moderate and government exposure remains high.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $1.30 $0.61 $0.55 136.4% Revenue $21.2 million $19.7 million $20.3 million 4.4% Gross Margin 47.4% 37.3% 10.1 pp Operating Income $4.0 million $2.0 million 100.0% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $4.4 million $2.5 million 77.6%

Company Overview and Focus Areas

Bk Technologies is a U.S.-based provider of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications equipment, with a core focus on supplying reliable, durable radios to government agencies, public safety organizations, and first responders. Its main product lines include P25-compliant portable and mobile radios, which enable direct and interoperable voice communication in mission-critical settings such as firefighting, law enforcement, and military applications.

The company’s recent strategic priorities include ramping up its higher-margin BKR product family—particularly the BKR 9000 multiband portable radio—and investing in new product development for future releases such as the BKR 9500 vehicle radio. Expansion into software solutions, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings that facilitate communication interoperability (like the BK ONE platform), is also underway. Success for the company hinges on competitive pricing, the quality of ruggedized hardware, strong government contract relationships, and supply chain management.

Quarter Highlights: Financial, Product, and Operational Developments

In Q2 2025, BK Technologies outperformed analyst expectations on key financial metrics, reporting non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 and GAAP revenue of $21.2 million. Its revenue figure was driven by a continued shift towards higher-value, higher-margin products, most notably the BKR 9000 multiband radio. Gross margin (GAAP) improved by more than 10 percentage points from the prior year, illustrating the effects of favorable product mix and ongoing cost efficiencies gained through outsourced manufacturing arrangements (mainly with EastWest Manufacturing). Operating income nearly doubled year-over-year on a GAAP basis.

Financial data points to a robust bottom line: non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA rose 76% in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS increased 136.4% in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024. Working capital and cash reserves also improved, with $11.9 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 2025, up from $7.1 million as of December 31, 2024. despite inventory levels remaining steady near $17 million at both June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024.

From a sales perspective, the federal government remained a significant driver. The period was marked by a $12.9 million order from the USDA Forest Service, announced after Q2 2025, one of several government and public safety wins. The timing of these orders was affected by legislative processes in Washington, specifically delayed federal budget approvals, which pushed some contract flow from the first into the second and third quarters. The seasonality of government spending, especially around wildfire season and federal fiscal year-end, continues to define order timing and revenue recognition for the business.

On the product front, the BKR 9000 multiband portable radio’s share of sales is rising, driving both margin and revenue per unit higher. The company also secured purchase orders during the quarter for RelayONE, a rapid-deployment, portable repeater kit designed to improve field interoperability among different communication devices. RelayONE is part of the broader BK ONE product ecosystem, which seeks to address interoperability challenges across public safety agencies—a key need as communications technologies evolve. While SaaS and software-driven solutions are a growing focus, their revenue contribution remains limited for now. The core growth is still in hardware sales.

Supply Chain, Risks, and Expense Management

The company’s transition to a hybrid manufacturing model continues to support efficiency and profit margin. Most radios are now produced in the United States, Mexico, and Vietnam; exposure to Chinese manufacturing has been purposefully minimized to mitigate tariff risks. Tariffs on Vietnamese-produced goods rose to 10% in Q2 2025, and management flagged the potential for higher tariffs if trade deals with Mexico or Vietnam do not progress. Less than 5% of product revenue comes from China, and efforts are underway to reduce this further by shifting production to Taiwan, albeit at somewhat higher costs but with more predictable policy risks.

SG&A spending totaled $6.0 million in Q2 2025. The increase relative to last year is tied to investments in expanding sales and marketing, as well as in engineering new hardware and software products. Operating leverage was evident, as the growth in expenses lagged profit improvement. One-time items (such as severance) seen in prior-year quarters were not material this period, providing a cleaner comparison of underlying cost trends.

The heavy reliance on government contracts remains a defining characteristic of the business. Sales to U.S. federal agencies regularly account for a large portion of total revenue, with seasonality and shifting public procurement budgets creating both opportunity and “lumpiness” in quarterly figures. The large USDA Forest Service order following the period close signals continued strength, but the risk of future swings—especially in the event of federal spending changes—remains present.

Other key risk areas flagged by management include potential for margin compression if product mix shifts away from higher-margin radios, unpredictability in recurring SaaS revenue growth, and broader macroeconomic or policy-driven disruptions to the supply chain. The company’s regulatory environment, particularly compliance with the Project 25 (P25) digital radio standard and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules, also remains central to its ongoing eligibility for government contracts and agency relationships.

Look Ahead: Guidance and What to Watch

Bk Technologies raised its outlook for the full fiscal 2025 year. Management now expects full-year 2025 revenue growth in the “high single digits,” with gross margin projected above 47%. The full-year 2025 GAAP diluted EPS target was raised to $3.15 from $2.40, while non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance increased to $3.80 from $2.80 for FY2025. These upgrades reflect not only the strong run-rate exiting the quarter but also increased confidence based on recent contract wins and a healthy backlog of orders.

Investors should watch for sustained gross margin above 47% for full-year 2025. Key risks are tied to the timing of federal contracts, potential changes to tariff regimes, and supply chain cost stability. Management’s outlook suggests optimism for continued growth, although exposure to possible external disruptions—such as new tariffs or major shifts in procurement—remains a factor.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.